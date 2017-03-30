Fuquay-Varina’s softball sophomores cranking out the hits

Except for back-to-back shutouts at the hands of Apex and Cleveland, the Fuquay-Varina softball team’s hitting has been something to watch.
The Bengals (5-6, 4-4 Southwest Wake 4A) scored 13 (twice), 14 and 18 in wins over Middle Creek, Apex Friendship, Athens Drive and Harnett Central, respectively. They’ve also lost two 8-6 games.
“We’re hitting it pretty well,” coach Deborah Clarke said. “We got shell-shocked by Apex’s ace and Cleveland probably has the best pitcher we’re going to face. … We’ve been fairly consistent with the bats this year.”
Leading the way are sophomores Madison Golas, Cecilia Pasquarella and Alyssa Smith.
Golas is hitting a whopping .520, Pasquarella .472 (with four doubles and two homers) and Smith .355 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
“We’re not a power-oriented team,” Clarke said. “But we have a few who really hit the ball hard and swing the bats very well. They’re confident and getting it right.”
Consistency in the field will be key for the team’s success during the back half of the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference schedule.
The Bengals have committed errors in bunches, and have 45 unearned runs in 11 games.
“We talked about it, keeping your head up when you do make mistakes,” Clarke said.
Barrett said the key to overcoming some of the miscues is staying behind each other, not matter what.
“We’ve got to bear down in the dugout and get behind each other,” she said. “You have to talk it up and help everyone stay focused.”
Added Smith: “I know they’ve got my back (when pitching). I’m not going to worry.”
Comments