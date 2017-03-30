After its biggest win, Broughton girls lacrosse looks forward

When Broughton’s girls lacrosse took down undefeated Wakefield last week, it meant more than any average win for the Capitals.
The 19-7 dismantling of the Wolverines was a revenge game of sorts after their eastern semifinal game – and the Capitals’ playoff run – was cut short despite only a one-goal deficit. Wakefield led 8-7 at halftime, and by state rule that was the final score when play could not resume due to lightning.
The Caps (8-1, 3-0) had to wait 315 days for that chance. Now they’re only looking forward.
“How much we (beat Wakefield by) shows the skill of our team and makes us even more excited for the rest of the season,” senior Carol Seigler said. “This is our chance and our year.”
After graduating only two starters, nearly the entire roster has returned from last season. Yet, there’s something different about this team.
“It’s almost the same team as last year but with more fire,” coach Jen Yoder said.
Broughton found extra motivation online, senior Reed Proctor said.
“The four years against Wakefield have been really close games. We read on multiple websites that said it was going to be neck-and-neck,” Proctor said. “Just playing this game feels really good.”
Yoder has tried to prepare the Caps for the playoffs by scheduling teams from Wilmington (Ashley High) to Charlotte (Myers Park).
“Unfortunately, our conference isn’t filled with the strongest teams,” she said. “Getting those extra nonconference games is super important because then you can run your offense and defense against teams and it’s nice to have the other team play at a higher level, too, so you can get the feel of that pressure.”
