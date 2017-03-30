Mount Zion boys basketball starting anew next year

Mount Zion had a coaching change in the middle of its boys basketball season, with Phillip Freeman finishing the season after Stephen Baines stepped aside on Jan. 25.
Freeman, who was a former assistant at Mount Zion, returned at Baines’ request. He coached three games in his first three days before having an official practice and the Crusaders ended the season in the second round of the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice playoffs.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Freeman said. “I am excited about the opportunity here with this group right here.”
Freeman wants to bring the Crusaders back to prominence. This year’s roster loses just two seniors to graduation.
“I want to take them back to the way it was with Roy Bright, Brandon Rush – right to the top. ... and start to be a name in the Sunday morning conversation,” Freeman said.
