Clayton AD Stacey Houser to retire; West Johnston’s Jimmy Williams will replace

Clayton athletic director and baseball coach Stacey Houser is retiring after this year, and on Thursday the school announced his replacement will be coming from within the same conference. West Johnston athletic director and football coach Jimmy Williams will replace Houser as AD.
Clayton and West Johnston are both in the Greater Neuse River 4A, which will be a 3A league next year.
Houser has coached Comets baseball since 2004 and has been the AD for the last three years. He won four conference titles and was the high school coach of Tampa Bay Rays and Team USA star Chris Archer.
“I know I speak for all of those in Comet Country when I say thank you to Coach Houser for all that he has done for this school and its students,” said Clayton principal Bennett Jones in a statement. “We all wish him much happiness in his retirement and congratulate him on a job well done.”
Williams has been at West Johnston since 2011. He has more than 200 wins between his time with the Wildcats and a previous 14-year tenure at East Wake. West Johnston is coming off its best football season in school history, going 10-2 and reaching the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Jones is also a former Wildcats football coach, having led the team in 2008-09.
“Coach Williams has strong ties to the Clayton community and his knowledge, expertise, and ability to build positive relationships with stakeholders will serve Clayton High School well,” said Jones in a statement.
