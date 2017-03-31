Northern Durham girls soccer routs Southern Durham

One night removed from a loss to PAC-6 Conference foe Cardinal Gibbons, Northern Durham made quick work of a cross-city rival.
Cynthia Valladares, Chelsy Huerta and Summer Clifford each scored two goals to help the Knights (5-4-1) defeat Southern Durham 9-0 on Thursday night at Armstrong-Hill Soccer Stadium. Northern outshot the Spartans 26-1.
Valladares’ opener started when left back Michaela Williams cleared the ball up the sideline, where sophomore Callie Hammond won a race for the loose ball. Her cross found Villardares’ right foot, who fired it into the upper right corner of the net only 5:31 into the game.
Less than two minutes later, Hammond scored off a perfectly passed long ball from Autumn Connors. Hammond left the game short afterwards after injuring her hamstring.
Northern took a 3-0 lead after sophomore midfielder Sydney Miller scored her first goal of the season off a pass from Valladares with 20:43 remaining in the first half.
Southern’s only shot of the game came when freshman Tania Hughes won a header at midfield, then found Sumre Freshwater on a 30-yard run down the middle. Freshwater was briefly isolated against Northern goalkeeper Jewell Reina, who blocked the ball with her arms extended after Freshwater fired from the edge of the box.
Valladares scored two goals in the final ten minutes of the first half, including one with :24 remaining to put Northern ahead 6-0 at halftime.
Aside from Clifford’s two second-half goals, junior midfielder Frankie Barnes also scored for Northern. Clifford’s final goal, assisted by junior Emma Howard, put the Knights ahead 9-0, automatically ending the game with 26:12 remaining.
