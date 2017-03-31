Wakefield proves clutch in win over Leesville Road softball

Wakefield's Bella Buccellato (13) celebrates a home run as she rounds third base with head coach Amanda Unklesbay during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield's Shalyn Thompson (7) bunts during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield's Sara Harmon (10) pitches during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield's Sara Harmon (10) pitches during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Leesville Road head coach Bryan James during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield head coach Amanda Unklesbay during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Leesville Road's Sarah Barnes (22) pitches during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield's Bella Buccellato (13) and Sara Harmon (10) celebrate after both scoring runs during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Leesville Road's Sydney Bayes (2) hits a pitch during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield's Taylin Cain (6) makes the throw to first after tagging out Leesville Road's Rebecca Jones (16) at second base during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
The Wakefield team celebrates a home run by Bella Buccellato (13) during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Leesville Road's Sydney Bayes (2) slides safely into home, just avoiding the tag from Wakefield catcher Kelsey Morgan (11) during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Wakefield's Taylin Cain (6) makes the tag on second base just ahead of Leesville Road's Rebecca Jones (16) during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Leesville Road catcher Vickie Finger (20) tags out Wakefield's Sara Harmon (10) at home plate during Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Ray Black III's raw edit from Leesville Road's softball game at Wakefield on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Wakefield won the game 5-2.
