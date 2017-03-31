Garner softball downs Harnett Central in slugfest

Garner's Kira Jackson (2) puts the tag on Harnett Central's Searria Fisher ( 7) to late during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Kari Sutton ( 8) looks at a low ball during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Kira Jackson ( 2) tosses the ball to third during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Haleigh Joyner (20) shows the ball to the umpire as Harnett Central's Lea Stewart (10) gathers herself during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Makayla Brumbles (16) concentrates on the batter during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Haleigh Joyner (20) throws to first as Garner's Kira Jackson ( 2) backs her up during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Harnett Central coach Lauren Taylor talks to the umpire during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Harnett Central's Searria Fisher ( 7) delivers during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Savannah Ridley (51) just misses the ball during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Sydney Jones ( 5) slides into second as Harnett Central's Alexis Carroll ( 1) waits for the ball during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Haleigh Joyner (20) concentrates on the pitch during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Harnett Central's Hayley Waddell ( 3) is all smiles as her team congratulates her after her home run during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Kristina Cardenas ( 7) pitches during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Harnett Central's Lea Stewart (10) throws to first during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Harnett Central's Lea Stewart (10) puts the tag on Garner's Ashton Thomas ( 9) during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Kira Jackson ( 2) throws to first during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner coach Moe Barbour chats to his players during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Garner's Makayla Brumbles (16) winds up during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
Harnett Central's Searria Fisher ( 7) is pulled off first base as Garner's Kira Jackson ( 2) crosses the bag during the Harnett Central Trojans high school softball game with the Garner Magnet Trojans high school , March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Garner won 14-11.
