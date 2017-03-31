High School Sports

Garner softball downs Harnett Central in slugfest

By MIKE POTTER

Correspondent

GARNER

This time Garner got Harnett Central’s best shot.

But the Blue and Gold kept scoring in the late innings, and that made the difference.

Senior shortstop Kira Jackson had a pair of hits and three RBI, helping Garner to a 14-11 comeback win over Central in Greater Neuse River 4A softball on Thursday at South Garner.

Both teams are nicknamed “Trojans.”

Garner had defeated Harnett Central 14-4 in five innings in Angier on Tuesday, breaking the hosts’ five-game winning streak.

It was the seventh straight win for defending conference champion Garner (10-1, 7-0), while Central fell to 7-4 and 4-2. Garner has won four straight in the series.

Kristina Cardenas (2-1) was the winning pitcher with three innings of scoreless relief.

Garner finished with 16 hits, as everyone in the starting lineup hit safely.

Freshman pitcher Makayla Brumbles had a pair of hits with two RBI to lead Garner. Kristina D’Arco, Ashton Harris and Ashton Thomas each had two hits and an RBI, while Susan Jones and Haleigh Joyner each chipped in two hits.

Senior Hayley Waddell had a fourth-inning grand slam, the first homer of her career, and a single to lead Central’s 17-hit barrage.

Kristen Taylor added a double and three singles for two RBI with a stolen base for Central. Kolby Medlin and Lea Stewart each chipped in a double and two singles with an RBI. Searria Fisher was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a steal, and Lyndsey Brewer added two hits.

Garner begins its two-game series with Clayton at home on Tuesday.

Central begins its two-game series with West Johnston on the road on Tuesday.

