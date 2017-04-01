N&O All-Metro girls basketball team and final top 25 rankings

For the second time in three years, Southeast Raleigh finished atop the The News & Observer 17-county area girls basketball rankings. The Bulldogs were the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A runner-up.
There were no changes to the rest of the top 25 following championship weekend.
Millbrook, which fell to the Bulldogs in the 4A East final, was second, followed by Hillside, Heritage and Green Hope. Each of those top-five teams had one player each on the All-Metro team.
Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield, an N.C. State recruit, was named to the team for the fourth straight year. She was on the only repeat selection.
The 19-player team has an array of talent, with five players – Jordan’s Talia Barnes, Southern Durham’s J’Naya Ephraim, Hillside’s Elisia Grissett, Athens Drive’s Robin Gallagher and Cary’s Tamari Key – that averaged double-doubles.
J.H. Rose’s Castar Braswell and Roxboro Community’s Elana Ingram each had more than five steals per game, and Key averaged almost six blocks.
N&O final rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
31-1
2. Millbrook
2
28-3
3. Hillside
3
25-4
4. Heritage
4
25-4
5. Green Hope
5
26-4
6. Knightdale
6
21-7
7. Leesville Road
7
20-8
8. Neuse Christian
8
23-1
9. Rocky Mount
9
22-4
10. Orange
10
26-2
11. Holly Springs
11
20-8
12. Apex
12
20-8
13. Roxboro Community
13
30-4
14. East Wake
14
18-9
15. Jordan
15
19-9
16. Nash Central
16
18-9
17. Northwood
17
22-7
18. Union Pines
18
24-4
19. Ravenscroft
19
19-7
20. South Central
20
18-9
21. Princeton
21
22-5
22. Farmville Central
22
18-6
23. North Pitt
23
21-5
24. Friendship Christian
24
25-1
25. Rolesville
25
16-11
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
N&O All-Metro girls basketball team
Player, Team
Yr.
Ppg.
Accomplishments
Talia Barnes, Jordan
Sr.
14.7
11.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.5 blocks.
Castar Braswell, J.H. Rose
Sr.
17.8
5.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 4.4 assists.
Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook^
Sr.
11.8
N.C. State recruit; District 5 POTY.
J’Naya Ephraim, Southern Durham
Jr.
16.5
10.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.0 steals; Big 8 POTY.
Kelly Fitzgerald, Green Hope
Sr.
13.2
Davidson recruit; one of area’s assist leaders.
Robin Gallagher, Athens Drive
Jr.
18.7
12.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.5 steals.
Elisia Grissett, Hillside
Sr.
21.4
S.C. recruit; 11.0 reb., 3.4 asst., 2.9 stl., 2.9 blocks.
Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community
Jr.
20.2
8.3 rebounds, 5.9 steals, 5.0 assists.
Cydney Johnson, Heritage
So.
15.4
5.7 rebounds per game.
Mya Johnson, Roxboro Community
Sr.
17.2
7.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals.
T.J. Johnson, East Chapel Hill
Sr.
22.1
9.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.4 steals.
Tamari Key, Cary
So.
15.0
12.3 rebounds, 5.8 blocks.
Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt
Jr.
22.5
District 3 POTY; 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals.
Izabela Leite, Neuse Christian
Jr.
20.0
5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists.
Tamira Knuckles, East Wake
Sr.
18.6
5.0 rebounds per game.
Jada McMillian, Southeast Raleigh
Jr.
11.8
Most Outstanding Player in 4A title game.
Michaela Nelms, Nash Central
Sr.
17.6
7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals; Big East POTY.
Jaylin Powell, Rolesville
Sr.
15.4
Greater Neuse River Conference POTY; 7.1 rebounds.
Keyanna Spivey, Rocky Mount
Sr.
20.7
9.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals.
^-four-time pick.
Comments