April 1, 2017 4:11 AM

N&O All-Metro girls basketball team and final top 25 rankings

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

For the second time in three years, Southeast Raleigh finished atop the The News & Observer 17-county area girls basketball rankings. The Bulldogs were the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A runner-up.

There were no changes to the rest of the top 25 following championship weekend.

Millbrook, which fell to the Bulldogs in the 4A East final, was second, followed by Hillside, Heritage and Green Hope. Each of those top-five teams had one player each on the All-Metro team.

Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield, an N.C. State recruit, was named to the team for the fourth straight year. She was on the only repeat selection.

The 19-player team has an array of talent, with five players – Jordan’s Talia Barnes, Southern Durham’s J’Naya Ephraim, Hillside’s Elisia Grissett, Athens Drive’s Robin Gallagher and Cary’s Tamari Key – that averaged double-doubles.

J.H. Rose’s Castar Braswell and Roxboro Community’s Elana Ingram each had more than five steals per game, and Key averaged almost six blocks.

N&O final rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

31-1

2. Millbrook

2

28-3

3. Hillside

3

25-4

4. Heritage

4

25-4

5. Green Hope

5

26-4

6. Knightdale

6

21-7

7. Leesville Road

7

20-8

8. Neuse Christian

8

23-1

9. Rocky Mount

9

22-4

10. Orange

10

26-2

11. Holly Springs

11

20-8

12. Apex

12

20-8

13. Roxboro Community

13

30-4

14. East Wake

14

18-9

15. Jordan

15

19-9

16. Nash Central

16

18-9

17. Northwood

17

22-7

18. Union Pines

18

24-4

19. Ravenscroft

19

19-7

20. South Central

20

18-9

21. Princeton

21

22-5

22. Farmville Central

22

18-6

23. North Pitt

23

21-5

24. Friendship Christian

24

25-1

25. Rolesville

25

16-11

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

N&O All-Metro girls basketball team

Player, Team

Yr.

Ppg.

Accomplishments

Talia Barnes, Jordan

Sr.

14.7

11.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.5 blocks.

Castar Braswell, J.H. Rose

Sr.

17.8

5.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 4.4 assists.

Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook^

Sr.

11.8

N.C. State recruit; District 5 POTY.

J’Naya Ephraim, Southern Durham

Jr.

16.5

10.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.0 steals; Big 8 POTY.

Kelly Fitzgerald, Green Hope

Sr.

13.2

Davidson recruit; one of area’s assist leaders.

Robin Gallagher, Athens Drive

Jr.

18.7

12.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.5 steals.

Elisia Grissett, Hillside

Sr.

21.4

S.C. recruit; 11.0 reb., 3.4 asst., 2.9 stl., 2.9 blocks.

Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community

Jr.

20.2

8.3 rebounds, 5.9 steals, 5.0 assists.

Cydney Johnson, Heritage

So.

15.4

5.7 rebounds per game.

Mya Johnson, Roxboro Community

Sr.

17.2

7.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals.

T.J. Johnson, East Chapel Hill

Sr.

22.1

9.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.4 steals.

Tamari Key, Cary

So.

15.0

12.3 rebounds, 5.8 blocks.

Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt

Jr.

22.5

District 3 POTY; 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals.

Izabela Leite, Neuse Christian

Jr.

20.0

5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists.

Tamira Knuckles, East Wake

Sr.

18.6

5.0 rebounds per game.

Jada McMillian, Southeast Raleigh

Jr.

11.8

Most Outstanding Player in 4A title game.

Michaela Nelms, Nash Central

Sr.

17.6

7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals; Big East POTY.

Jaylin Powell, Rolesville

Sr.

15.4

Greater Neuse River Conference POTY; 7.1 rebounds.

Keyanna Spivey, Rocky Mount

Sr.

20.7

9.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals.

^-four-time pick.

