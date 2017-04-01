N&O All-Metro boys basketball team and final top 25 rankings

After a wild finish to the boys basketball season, Word of God finished atop The News & Observer 17-county area top 25 boys basketball rankings.
The Holy Rams are one spot ahead of 4A runner-up Leesville Road. Heritage, South Central and Garner round out the top five.
The 19-player All-Metro team includes some big-time scorers, including N.C. Gatorade state player of the year Coby White from Greenfield School in Wilson.
N&O Final Rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Word of God
1
26-7
2. Leesville Road
2
22-10
3. Heritage
3
28-2
4. South Central
4
27-2
5. Garner
5
27-3
6. Green Hope
7
25-6
7. Millbrook
8
21-8*
8. Orange
9
23-7
9. Overhills
10
20-6
10. Apex
11
18-11
11. Cary
12
18-9
12. Northern Nash
13
25-4
13. Kestrel Heights
6
31-2
14. Cardinal Gibbons
14
19-9
15. East Chapel Hill
15
20-7
16. Ravenscroft
16
19-10
17. Northern Durham
17
19-8
18. Broughton
18
16-12
19. Hillside
19
19-9
20. Southern Durham
20
19-8
21. Durham Academy
21
23-6
22. Pinecrest
22
21-6
23. D.H. Conley
23
18-8
24. Voyager Academy
24
25-8
25. Chapel Hill
25
16-13
*-Forfeited one game.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
N&O All-Metro boys basketball team
Player, School
Yr.
Ppg.
Accomplishments
Jalen Benjamin, Leesville Road
So.
16.8
4A title game MOP.
Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill
Sr.
21.0
Davidson recruit; PAC-6 POTY.
Connor Crabtree, Orange
Sr.
25.9
UNC Asheville recruit; Big 8, District 6 POTY.
Patrick Dorsey, Millbrook
Sr.
17.8
4.5 rebounds per game; 95 3-pointers.
Ian DuBose, Ravenscroft
Sr.
19.6
Houston Baptist recruit.
Eric Fox, Apex
Sr.
18.3
8.4 rebounds; season-high 40 points.
Jayden Gardner, Heritage*
Jr.
22.8
15.2 rebounds; Cap-8, District 5 POTY.
Blake Harris, Word of God
Sr.
20.0
9.9 assists.
Brandon Huffman, Word of God
Sr.
15.0
UNC recruit; 13 rebounds, 2 blocks per game.
Alex Hunter, Leesville Road
Sr.
16.2
Furman recruit.
Tyler Maye, Farmville Central
Sr.
36.0
7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists; District 3 POTY.
Devonte Pettaway, North Pitt
Sr.
27.5
Season-high 48 points, nine 30-point games.
Alex Reed, Garner
Sr.
17.8
9.1 rebounds; Greater Neuse River POTY.
Josh Richmond, Overhills
Sr.
22.7
Co-Mid-South Conference POTY.
Javier Rogers, Kestrel Heights
Sr.
20.5
4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists; 1A title MOP.
Donte Tatum, Cary*
Sr.
19.5
6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists.
Coby White, Greenfield
Jr.
31.4
UNC recruit; 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists.
Andreas Wilson, Louisburg
Jr.
26.7
7.4 rebounds; season-high 57 points.
Moses Wright, Enloe
Sr.
22.4
11.2 rebounds.
*-two-time pick.
