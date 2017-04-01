High School Sports

N&O All-Metro boys basketball team and final top 25 rankings

By J. Mike Blake

After a wild finish to the boys basketball season, Word of God finished atop The News & Observer 17-county area top 25 boys basketball rankings.

The Holy Rams are one spot ahead of 4A runner-up Leesville Road. Heritage, South Central and Garner round out the top five.

The 19-player All-Metro team includes some big-time scorers, including N.C. Gatorade state player of the year Coby White from Greenfield School in Wilson.

N&O Final Rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Word of God

1

26-7

2. Leesville Road

2

22-10

3. Heritage

3

28-2

4. South Central

4

27-2

5. Garner

5

27-3

6. Green Hope

7

25-6

7. Millbrook

8

21-8*

8. Orange

9

23-7

9. Overhills

10

20-6

10. Apex

11

18-11

11. Cary

12

18-9

12. Northern Nash

13

25-4

13. Kestrel Heights

6

31-2

14. Cardinal Gibbons

14

19-9

15. East Chapel Hill

15

20-7

16. Ravenscroft

16

19-10

17. Northern Durham

17

19-8

18. Broughton

18

16-12

19. Hillside

19

19-9

20. Southern Durham

20

19-8

21. Durham Academy

21

23-6

22. Pinecrest

22

21-6

23. D.H. Conley

23

18-8

24. Voyager Academy

24

25-8

25. Chapel Hill

25

16-13

*-Forfeited one game.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

N&O All-Metro boys basketball team

Player, School

Yr.

Ppg.

Accomplishments

Jalen Benjamin, Leesville Road

So.

16.8

4A title game MOP.

Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill

Sr.

21.0

Davidson recruit; PAC-6 POTY.

Connor Crabtree, Orange

Sr.

25.9

UNC Asheville recruit; Big 8, District 6 POTY.

Patrick Dorsey, Millbrook

Sr.

17.8

4.5 rebounds per game; 95 3-pointers.

Ian DuBose, Ravenscroft

Sr.

19.6

Houston Baptist recruit.

Eric Fox, Apex

Sr.

18.3

8.4 rebounds; season-high 40 points.

Jayden Gardner, Heritage*

Jr.

22.8

15.2 rebounds; Cap-8, District 5 POTY.

Blake Harris, Word of God

Sr.

20.0

9.9 assists.

Brandon Huffman, Word of God

Sr.

15.0

UNC recruit; 13 rebounds, 2 blocks per game.

Alex Hunter, Leesville Road

Sr.

16.2

Furman recruit.

Tyler Maye, Farmville Central

Sr.

36.0

7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists; District 3 POTY.

Devonte Pettaway, North Pitt

Sr.

27.5

Season-high 48 points, nine 30-point games.

Alex Reed, Garner

Sr.

17.8

9.1 rebounds; Greater Neuse River POTY.

Josh Richmond, Overhills

Sr.

22.7

Co-Mid-South Conference POTY.

Javier Rogers, Kestrel Heights

Sr.

20.5

4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists; 1A title MOP.

Donte Tatum, Cary*

Sr.

19.5

6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists.

Coby White, Greenfield

Jr.

31.4

UNC recruit; 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists.

Andreas Wilson, Louisburg

Jr.

26.7

7.4 rebounds; season-high 57 points.

Moses Wright, Enloe

Sr.

22.4

11.2 rebounds.

*-two-time pick.

