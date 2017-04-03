Chris Davis hired as new Millbrook boys basketball coach

Millbrook athletics director Scott McInnes said one of the applicants to be the next Millbrook boys basketball coach withdrew his name once he heard McInnes’ 16-year assistant Christopher Davis was applying. The applicant told McInnes that he valued loyalty, and Davis had earned it.
Even to outsiders, Davis was the obvious choice to replace McInnes as the Wildcats’ new head coach.
Davis has been McInnes’ assistant and junior varsity coach for the last 16 years and Millbrook has made the playoffs in all 16 of Davis’ seasons on the sideline, winning nine conference titles and six conference tournaments.
Prior to coming to Millbrook, Davis was an assistant coach on the Leesville Road team that was the 4A runner-up in 2001. Davis thanked former Leesville Road coach Darryl Robinson for getting him into high school coaching.
He’s an Enloe graduate who has coached Shavlik Randolph, Eric Williams, Anthony Richardson, J.J. Redick and Sean Dockery among others in AAU.
Comments