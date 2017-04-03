PrepsNow Best of the Week: The top players from around the area

Each week, we’ll honor the top performances in baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse and track and field with a “PrepsNow: Best of the Week” column.
To nominate players, emailby noon on Sundays.
BASEBALL
J.D. Burrows, Heritage: The lefty pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Wakefield, striking out six.
Thomas Carpenter and Grant Millay, South Johnston: Each had three-run homers on March 28 in a 15-4 win over Triton.
Ryder Giles, Union Pines: The junior went 7-of-12 at the plate and struck out 10 batters in seven innings, picking up two saves.
Trey North, Lee County: Had three RBI in a Wednesday loss to Pinecrest.
Nik Pry, Pinecrest: The UNC recruit homered in a Wednesday win over Lee County.
Patrick Szczypinski, Northwood: Threw his second no-hitter of the year in a 17-0 win over J.F. Webb on March 28.
Matt Willadsen, Holly Springs: Sophomore pitched a nine-inning shutout of Green Hope on Friday, striking out eight in a 1-0 win.
SOFTBALL
Abigail Bennett and Melanie Darges, Athens Drive: Bennett struck out 11 and Darges hit a three-run homer in a March 27 upset of Cardinal Gibbons.
Bella Buccellato, Wakefield: Homered in a 5-2 win over Leesville Road on Thursday.
Summer Harvey, Wake Forest: Smacked a two-run homer on March 27 against Millbrook.
Shanan Hester, Corinth Holders: Hit a two-run homer in a Thursday loss to South Johnston.
Kira Jackson, Garner: Had a pair of hits and three RBIs, to help Garner defeat Harnett Central 14-11 on Thursday.
Carmen Keene, South Johnston: Struck out 12 in a Thursday win over Corinth Holders.
Amberlynn Pearce and Jordyn Scott, North Johnston: Scott a solo homer and Pearce struck out 14 in a 4-2 win over Beddingfield on March 28.
Bella Smith, St. David’s: Freshman struck out 13 in a Tuesday 1-0 win over Rocky Mount Academy and followed up with 16 in a 6-1 victory over Durham Academy Thursday.
Hayley Waddell, Harnett Central: Had a fourth-inning grand slam in Thursday’s game with Garner.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cynthia Valladares, Chelsy Huerta and Summer Clifford, Northern Durham: Each scored two goals in a 9-0 win against Southern Durham.
BOYS LACROSSE
Nathan Hames, Enloe: Made 18 saves in a 4-2 win over Sanderson on Thursday.
Brooks Long, Wake Forest: Scored seven goals in a March 28 win over Rolesville.
Riley Myer, Anthony DiGirolamo and Adam Barry, Cardinal Gibbons: With seconds left in Saturday’s game with Christ School, Myer made a save, cleared it to midfield where DiGirolamo recovered and assisted to Barry who scored with less than two seconds left to win 9-8.
Van Parker, Broughton: Had seven goals and three assists in Thursday’s win over Leesville Road.
Max Quinn, Fuquay-Varina: Junior had nine goals and two assists in three games.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Meghan O’Hara, Green Hope: Five goals and an assist in a win over Holly Springs last Tuesday.
Caroline Savage and Madison Bradley, Heritage: Had six goals each in a March 28 win over Enloe.
Gabi Tran, Enloe: Had four goals and an assist in a March 28 loss to Heritage.
TRACK AND FIELD
Veronica Fraley, Wakefield: Swept the Wake County track and field championships in shot put and discus on Saturday
J Johnson, Panther Creek: Won the 100- and 200-meter dash, and the long jump at the Wake County meet. His 100 time and long jump distance are both No. 1 this year in N.C. and No. 5 in the U.S.
