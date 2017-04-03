Wakefield girls soccer still undefeated after win over Leesville Road

Halfway through the Cap-8 Conference schedule, Wakefield’s girls soccer team is still unbeaten. The Wolverines scored twice in the first half to beat Leesville Road 2-1 on Monday.
Wakefield (11-0, 7-0) was a talented group last year that made a strong run in the playoffs. This season’s hot start has to do a lot with unselfish play, said coach C.J. Komons.
“I have a lot of talented soccer players on this team, but they’re all great people,” Komons said. “They all work hard, they all work for each other, they’re not selfish and I think that’s the difference-maker with this year.”
In the fifth minute, a Kaitlyn Bouck corner kick was parried away by the Leesville Road goalkeeper, but the ball fell to Wakefield’s Meghan O’Ferral. O’Ferral rocketed in the rebound to go up 1-0.
In the 37th, McRae Calhoun took a crack from just inside the box after perfect breakaway pass from Rachel Crum to go up 2-0.
Leesville Road (11-2-1, 5-2) clawed back into it early in the second half with breakaway goal from Jordin Mosley. Mosley, a junior who is committed to Appalachian State, made her run down the right flank but didn’t shoot until she was almost to the touch line. The shot was a near-impossible angle, but the ball hit the left post and deflected in.
Leesville is third in the league at the halfway point behind Millbrook and Wakefield.
“When you lose two games at Leesville, people think you’re in crisis mode and that’s a positive legacy – I’d rather that than I’m looking to win our first game,” coach Paul Dinkenor said. “We have a chance to have a good practice tomorrow and work on the things we need to do.”
