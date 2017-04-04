High School Sports

Heritage withstands late rally to top Wakefield in boys lacrosse

By MIKE MANGAN

Correspondent

WAKE FOREST

A late rally by Wakefield wasn’t quite enough to keep the Heritage boys lacrosse team from its winning ways, as the host Huskies earned their sixth straight victory Tuesday with a 17-15 win over the Wolverines in a Cap-8 Conference contest.

In a showdown of top-10 teams in The News & Observer rankings – Wakefield is ranked eighth and Heritage is 10th – Seneca had four goals and three assists, Ryan Cornell added three goals and an assist and Dominic Manzo had three goals for Heritage (8-3), which has averaged 18 goals a match during its six-match winning streak.

The Huskies seemed to be in good shape when Tristano Manzo scored with 9 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for a 15-9 lead. However, Wakefield (7-4) answered back with five straight goals.

Kevin Ritter started the surge when he scored with 8:26 to go, and Cooper McCaskel concluded it nearly three minutes later when his goal brought Wakefield within 15-14 with 5:29 left.

Cornell, though, would eventually help restore some breathing room for Heritage. He scored on a low shot off an assist from Tristano Manzo with 4:39 left, and after a steal by teammate Evan Savage halted a potential scoring opportunity for Wakefield, Cornell scored again moments later off an assist from Seneca to give Heritage a 17-14 lead with 3:30 remaining.

“I think we just kept pushing in transition,” said Heritage coach Cameron Ferguson, whose team shook off an early 5-3 deficit by scoring 11 of the next 14 goals. “We’re a great team in transition, that’s one of our strengths. We have fast attackmen, Seneca is a great player. ... I just told my guys, we’ve been down in other games and come back. It’s just a mental thing, you know you can do it and not to get down.”

McCaskel had seven goals and Ritter three goals and two assists to pace Wakefield.

