Heritage withstands late rally to top Wakefield in boys lacrosse

Wakefield's Jarod Goss (28) defends Heritage's Ryan Cornell (18) during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskie's high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskie's high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Connor Santos ( 2) pushes Heritage's Evan Savage (21) out of the goal area during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Kevin Ritter (11) is defended by Heritage's David Weeks (10) during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Ryan Cornell (18) jumps hi in the air and bumps Heritage's Dominic Manzo ( 1) who scored during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Tristano Manzo ( 2) fires a ball towards the net during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Ryan Finley (20) passes during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Evan Savage (21) celebrates with Sean Flanigan (23) after a score during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Kevin Ritter (11) celebrates with Connor Pirrung ( 3) during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Keelan Seneca (19) looks for the ball as Wakefield's Eric Wright (22) looks for the ball during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Michael Manaro (27) breaks away with the ball during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Dominic Manzo ( 1) shoots and scores as Wakefield's Kai Croucher (24) defends during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Michael Manaro (27) brings the ball downfield during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Connor Pirrung ( 3) scores during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Kevin Ritter (11) hits the net during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Wakefield's Cooper McKaskel (21) celebrates with a teammate during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
Heritage's Colby Potwin ( 4) fires one to the net during the Wakefield Wolverines high school lacrosse game with the Heritage Huskies high school on April 4, 2017. Heritage won the game 17-15.
