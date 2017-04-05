Corinth Holders girls soccer shuts out Cleveland 8-0

Lexie Chase and Summer Mitchell proved to be a winning combination for the Corinth Holders girls soccer team Tuesday night.
Chase and Mitchell clicked for three goals in an 8-0 victory over Cleveland – Chase scoring the goals and Mitchell providing the assists on all three.
The two seniors are best friends and have a special bond that carries over to the soccer field.
“We just have chemistry like that,” Chase said. “We can just think like that. … We can look at each other and she knows where I am going and I know where she is going. ... We know where she is going to play the ball and it’s just there.”
It was there three times Tuesday, and Chase put the ball in the goal all three times for her first hat trick of the season.
The first connection came less than two minutes into the game when Mitchell sent a crossing pass from the right corner to the perfect spot in front of the goal and Chase headed the ball into the back of the net.
“She just knows where to put it,” Chase said. “All I have to do is put it in the goal.”
It wasn’t always best friends for the duo. When they were younger they went to different middle schools and played on different club teams.
“We ended up hating each other,” Chase said.
Things changed when Chase and Mitchell were united at Corinth Holders. By their sophomore season, they were fast friends.
And, eventually, a scoring combination was born.
“They work well together,” Corinth Holders coach Allison Vetterl said. “They have had a couple of combinations in other games recently. We work the right side very well. With Lexi being on the left side and timing her runs, she can be in the right place at the right time.”
Chase was at the right place three times Tuesday, and the pass was there, courtesy Mitchell.
The Pirates led 2-0 at halftime in a battle of two times tied for first place in the Two Rivers 3A Conference at 3-0. They picked up the pace in the second half.
And it was Chase and Mitchell who combined to net the first two goals to push the score to 4-0 with 10 minutes gone in the second half.
Other Pirates goals were scored by Summer Maxwell, who had a pair of goals, Sydney Gladwell, Riley Kaple and Rylee Bays.
Cleveland (4-9, 3-1) was outshot 31-1 by the Pirates, who maintained possession for the majority of the game in the Rams’ end of the field.
“We worked the ball back and forth up the field very well tonight,” Vetterl said.
