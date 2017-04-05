N.C. AP all-state high school basketball teams

Seven area boys and girls high school basketball players made the 2016-17 Associated Press all-state teams, as selected by 14 sports writers across the state.
Greenfield junior Coby White, Farmville Central senior Tyler Maye, Orange senior Connor Crabtree and Word of God seniors Brandon Huffman and Blake Harris made the boys’ team. Hillside’s Elisia Grissett and Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield were the only girls’ selections.
Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt was the only unanimous boys’ pick. Three girls – Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey, Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin and Northern Guilford’s Elisa Cunane – were unanimous selections.
AP-ALL-STATE
BOYS
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton, Sr., G/F (14)
Coby White, Greenfield, Jr., PG (13)
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School, Jr., G/F (12)
Zach Hobbs, Northside (Jacksonville), Sr., G (12)
Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill, So., F (12)
Jaylen Alston, Eastern Guilford, Jr., F (10)
Lavar Batts, Jay M. Robinson, Sr., PG (9)
Hunter Tyson, Piedmont, Jr., F (8)
Tyler Maye, Farmville Central, Sr., PG (7)
J.P. Moorman, Greensboro Day, Sr., G/F (7)
Connor Crabtree, Orange, Sr., SG (5)
Devon Dotson, Providence Day, Jr., PG (5)
Blake Harris, Word of God, Sr., PG (5)
Brandon Huffman, Word of God, Sr., C (5)
John Meeks, The Burlington School, Sr., F (5)
GIRLS
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day, Sr., F (14)
Mikayla Boykin, Clinton, Sr., G (14)
Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford, Jr., C/F (14)
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly, Sr., G (13)
Ariyana Williams, Freedom, Sr., G (12)
Elisia Grissett, Hillside, Sr., SG (10)
Breanna Proctor, Northeastern, Jr., F (10)
Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook, Sr., PG (9)
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus, Sr., G (9)
Ariana Nance, Rocky River, Sr., G (9)
Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford, So., C/F (7)
Skyler Curran, West Forsyth, Jr., F (5)
Shaniya Jones, Wesleyan Christian, Jr., G (5)
Kayla Stephens, Northside (Jacksonville), Sr., G (5)
Comments