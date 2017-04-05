Millbrook girls soccer finishes off Enloe

Millbrook's Mara Tate (11) splits Enloe's Pragya Sonker (20) and Jasmine Betts (13) during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Mackenzie Patton (25) heads the ball as Millbrook's Brianna Pendergraft (23) goes for the ball during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Photo Gallery: The Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Olivia Delborne ( 8) shoots as Millbrook's Gabby Sturla (14) stops her shot during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's C.J. Garvey (55) takes a kick during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Lizzy Yenni ( 3) kicks the ball away from Millbrook's Maya Celetti (12) during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Pragya Sonker (20) keeps the ball from Millbrook's Makaya Parham ( 7) during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Kyra Koons ( 6) takes the ball to the middle of the field during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Kyra Koons ( 6) runs the ball down the field during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Millbrook's Makaya Parham ( 7) dives for the ball as Enloe's Kyra Koons ( 6) looks on and Enloe's Kerin Schaeffer (behind) defends during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Olivia Delborne ( 8) pushes the ball upfield during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Bree Schnitzlein ( 9) fights for the ball against Millbrook's Mara Tate (11) during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Millbrook's Lauren Griffiths (20) shoots between two enlace players and scores during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Mackenzie Patton (25) chest the ball as Millbrook's Makaya Parham ( 7) defends during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's C.J. Garvey (55) can not stop the shot by Millbrook's Alexis Strickland ( 6) during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Millbrook's Brianna Pendergraft (23) and Enloe's Mackenzie Patton (25) fight for the ball during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Hannah Kaufman (12) rushes towards the ball during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Millbrook's Makaya Parham ( 7) controls the ball as Enloe's Kerin Schaeffer (14) during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's C.J. Garvey (55) stops a shot on goal in the rain during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
Enloe's Gigi Cloney (19) heads the ball during the Enloe Eagles high school soccer game with the Millbrook Wildcats high school on April 5, 2017. Millbrook won the game 5-0.
