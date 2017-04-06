Holly Springs softball soaring with tight-knit team

This season has started out as one of the most promising in recent years for the Holly Springs softball team, and junior Alex Frothingham believes that the camaraderie among the Golden Hawks is a major reason for it.
“We have a high team spirit and just know how to get pumped up and cheer each other on,” Frothingham said. “We’ve been working so hard on our hitting these recent practices, with the idea of getting solid contact rather than just swinging for the fences.”
Holly Springs (9-2, 6-0) sits atop the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference standings and is close to matching last year’s win total of 13. The Hawks haven’t won the conference since going back-to-back in 2011 and 2012, when Holly Springs won the 4A East regional final both times.
Frothingham said that the Hawks’ defense has been a strong point so far this year.
Holly Springs already has quality wins over area powers Garner, Apex and Fuquay-Varina. Its losses have come to Cap-8 Conference leader Heritage and last year’s 4A runner-up Cape Fear.
Alyssa Brown leads the team by batting .458 with two triples and two doubles. It’s a tough lineup from top to bottom with nine Hawks hitting .333 or better, though no one has more than 11 RBIs.
Junior Sydney Collins is 6-1 in the circle with a 3.20 ERA.
