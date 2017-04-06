NCCA All-Star football game roster released

The N.C. Coaches Association has announced its rosters for this summer’s East-West all-star football game in Greensboro.
Area players selected include: Rocky Mount’s Thomas Battle and Artavious Richardson, Fike’s Noel Ruiz, Cleveland’s Jacob Scott, Orange’s Keshawn Thompson, Ayden-Grifton’s Aaron Cox and Modica Whitehurst, Northern Durham’s Andrew Eisenson, Lee County’s Jerome Ferguson and Patrick Foushee, Nash Central’s Amir Floyd, Wake Forest’s Will Jones, West Johnston’s Buck Williams and North Pitt’s Ja’Quan Witherspoon.
Rocky Mount’s Jason Battle, Wake Forest’s Reggie Lucas and West Johnston assistant Samuel Hales are on the East coaching staff.
Full East roster:
The East-West Football roster for 2017 has been released! Congratulations to our All-Star players and coaches from the East! pic.twitter.com/L2yd8dqU6K— N.C. Coaches Assn. (@NCCoachesAssn) April 6, 2017
Full West roster:
The East-West Football roster for 2017 has been released! Congratulations to our All-Star players and coaches from the West! pic.twitter.com/UaIMA6Be9w— N.C. Coaches Assn. (@NCCoachesAssn) April 6, 2017
