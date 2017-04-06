Cardinal Gibbons girls lacrosse continues last season’s tear

When Chapel Hill girls lacrosse coach Dan Segal is scouting an opponent, he usually tries to figure out whether or not there are two or three players his team can key in on or pay extra attention to.
Usually, the answer is yes.
But against N&O No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons (9-1), that process gets thrown out the window.
“With Gibbons, it’s really hard to double-team because there is no weak link on offense,” Segal said. “There is not a person who you’re like ‘I’m OK with leaving that girl open.”
Gibbons had won 29 games in a row before losing last week to Virginia’s St. Stephens & St. Agnes. The Crusaders’ ability to score consistently – they’ve put up at least 16 goals in each of their wins – goes beyond the heroics of just one player.
Senior attacker Jordan Lappin, an All-American and Boston College recruit, leads the way with 32 goals and 19 assists.
A season ago, she scored 84 times and recorded 32 assists.
But on this year’s Gibbons team, she’s just one of several who can find the back of the net with ease.
Junior midfielder Elizabeth Wilson and others like sophomore attacker Grace New, junior midfielder Grace Nelson and senior midfielder Cassie New can help carry the load offensively.
With that said, Lappin remains the clear ring-leader on offense for the Crusaders. But she knows she isn’t the only one capable of turning in a dominant performance.
“In the past, it’s just been certain people as threats, but now everybody on the attack is a threat,” Lappin said. “We don’t have any weak links. Everyone is good.”
Gibbons coach Patricia Alexander (50-3 at the school in her third season) said having that much depth is a luxury she’s appreciative of.
“We have a deep offense and middy line,” Alexander said. “So it’s nice to have. We don’t have one or two players who have to do it all.”
