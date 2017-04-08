Panther Creek girls lacrosse defeats Green Hope with second half outburst

Panther Creek's Megan Collins (6) cuts towards the goal during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Kendall Bagley
newsobserver.com
First Look: Photojournalist Kendall Bagley's raw edit from the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Panther Creek's Claire Reist (22) Green Hope's Rachel Argabright (21) watch the ball after a draw during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Green Hope's Emily Schoeffler (24) races the ball down the field during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Panther Creek's Abbi Pagano (20) battles past her defender during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Green Hope's Rachel Argabright (21) scores her team's sixth goal during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Panther Creek's Claire Reist (22) looks to past the ball down the field during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Green Hope's Alicia Brunetti (4) battles with Panther Creek's Mack Shumistra (7) to gain possession during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Green Hope's Alicia Brunetti (4) gets fouled taking a shot on goal during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Panther Creek's Ashley Fink (3) passes the ball over her defender during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Panther Creek's Ashley Fink (3) scores her team's fourteenth goal during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Panther Creek's Ashley Fink (3) scores her team's fifteenth goal during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Green Hope's Kaylie Mosser (20) gains possession of the ball on defense during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
Green Hope's Meghan O'Mara (3) moves the ball toward the goal during the Panther Creek Catamount’s18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Panther Creek girl's lacrosse team celebrate their 18-12 win over the Green Hope Falcons at Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2017.
