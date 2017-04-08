High School Sports

April 8, 2017 1:24 AM

Panther Creek girls lacrosse defeats Green Hope with second half outburst

By Andrew Tie

Correspondent

CARY

The Panther Creek girls lacrosse team went back and forth with Green Hope in the first half Friday night, but the second half looked completely different.

After the break, Panther Creek seized control of the match, scoring eight unanswered goals between Ashley Fink and Megan Collins to win 18-12. Fink led all players with seven goals, and Collins followed behind with six.

“For the most part, we’re a second half team,” said Panther Creek coach Allison DuChon. “They always come together. They regroup at the halftime. They refocus and get their intensity up and come together as a team and blend real nicely.”

Although Green Hope (7-4, 5-3) faced a 17-8 deficit, it didn’t quit and scored three unanswered goals. The Falcons had a three-pronged attack with four goals apiece from Alicia Brunetti, Meghan O’Mara and Rachel Argabright.

“We got beat by a good team,” said Green Hope coach Bob Stanley. “It comes down to draws mostly in girls lacrosse, and they were really good at the draws. They won almost every draw in the second half and capitalized on those and scored.”

