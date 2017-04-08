Southeast Raleigh boys lacrosse gets first win in 10 years, downs Southern Durham

Southeast Raleigh's Kyle Muhs (22) looks for a shot as Southern Durham's Noah Brass (23)defends during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southern Durham's Jhenson Cruz (12) congratulates Jamea Blank (17) after he scores during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southeast Raleigh's Kyle Muhs (22) fights for the ball against Southern Durham's Isiah Greene ( 9) during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southeast Raleigh's Kyle Muhs (22) looks to pick up the ball during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southern Durham's Devin Smith (10) shoots and scores as Southeast Raleigh's Elijah McClain (24) defends in the nets during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southern Durham's Jhenson Cruz (12) scoops up the ball during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southern Durham's Isiah Greene ( 9) runs into Southeast Raleigh's Jason Alvarado ( 7) during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southeast Raleigh's Kyle Muhs (22) follows Southern Durham's Isiah Greene ( 9) during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southern Durham's Devin Smith (10) runs to open field during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southern Durham's Devin Smith (10) looks for the ball during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southeast Raleigh's Diego Carasco (10) defends Southern Durham's Devin Smith (10) during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
Southeast Raleigh's Elijah McClain (24) protects his net during the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs high school lacrosse game with the Southern Durham high school on April 5, 2017. Southeast Raleigh won the game 5-4.
