Raleigh holds on to the ‘919’ crown over Durham and Orange in RDU All Star game

Cary guard Donte Tatum said he told the players on the Bull City team in Saturday’s RDU All-Star game where the real “919,” was.
“It’s in Raleigh,” he said with a smile, following the Capital City team’s 105-98 win.
The Bull City team, made up of top Durham and Orange County seniors, faced off against the Capital City team, featuring top Wake County seniors, in the second-annual all-star game at Durham Academy on Saturday.
The game included some chase-down blocks, big dunks, stare-downs and a little bit of trash talking. But it was all in fun.
Here were some of the top players:
Alex Hunter
Hunter, who played for Leesville Road this season, was the game’s MVP. The 5-11, 160-pound speedy guard scored 26 points in the game, 21 coming in the second half.
Hunter said he didn’t go into the game looking to be the MVP. His goal was to throw lobs to his teammates and find the open person. But he got hot in the third quarter.
“My shot was falling, so I kept on shooting,” Hunter said.
Hunter was a key piece on the Leesville Road team that shocked many around the state by getting to the state title game as a 17 seed.
“It just showed that you can do anything, as long as you come out and play your game, and don’t let anything else outside bother you,” Hunter said of what he learned from his team’s Cinderella run. “You just play your game and it’s going to work out.”
Hunter will play college basketball for Furman, in Greenville, S.C., next season.
Patrick Dorsey
Dorsey, a 6-5, 170-pound guard was the second runner-up to MVP. He scored 22 points in the game, 17 of which came in the second half.
Dorsey, known for his shooting stroke, also made four 3-pointers.
“I thought it was really fun getting to play with some of the guys that I’ve been competing with for a couple of years now,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey played his final season at Millbrook for his father, who died in October from cancer. He averaged 17.1 points per game and 4.5 assists.
Dorsey has not chosen a school yet. He said he’s still hoping to get a few more offers.
Donte Tatum
Tatum, a 6-1, 184-pound guard, scored 20 points on Saturday. He was a fan favorite. During Tatum’s senior season at Cary, he moved from shooting guard to point guard.
He excelled at that spot this season and has received some interest from N.C. Central, Campbell, Western Carolina, Fayetteville State and others.
Tatum said he’s waiting to get his SAT scores back so he can have some options. He said if his SAT scores are good enough, then he’ll decide in June or July where he’ll go.
