Raleigh holds on to the ‘919’ crown over Durham and Orange in RDU All Star game

2:43 Cincinnati Reds baseball announcer Marty Brennaman calls some classics Pause

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

1:41 NC State's Deatherage: This is my comfort zone

1:43 RTP startup founded by military vet automates gun cleaning

10:47 NCAA president comments on NC's HB2 replacement

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:25 Family of teen who died in Durham jail seeks independent investigation

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation