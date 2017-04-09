High School Sports

April 9, 2017 5:12 PM

PrepsNow Best of the Week: The top players from around the area (April 2-8)

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Each week, we’ll honor the top performances in baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys golf and track and field with a “PrepsNow: Best of the Week” column.

BASEBALL

Cody Holladay, North Raleigh Christian: Had five RBIs against Wake Christian in a 17-2 win Thursday.

Austen Jones and Thomas Quinn, Green Hope: Jones had five RBIs in a 9-4 win Thursday against Fuquay-Varina, and Quinn had four in a 19-0 win at Cape Hatteras on Saturday.

Cameron Norgren, Panther Creek: Had two doubles and four RBIs in a 14-1 win Friday against Apex Friendship.

Will Sandy, Leesville Road: Pitched seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 eight-inning win Tuesday against Heritage.

SOFTBALL

Adriana Liggins, North Raleigh Christian: Had two triples and five RBIs in a 21-2 win over Cary Academy.

Amberlynn Pearce, North Johnston: Pitched two shutouts for the Panthers, striking out 14 against Farmville Central and six against Beddingfield.

Imani Rochelle, Heritage: Homered in a 12-10 loss to D.H. Conley on Friday.

Taylor Smith, Fuquay-Varina: Went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two doubles and a home run against Athens Drive on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Anna Fish, Wake Christian: Two goals and one assist in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Ravenscroft.

Lauren McAtee, North Raleigh Christian: Two goals and two assists in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Saint Mary’s.

Nyle Nwainokpor, Grace Christian Raleigh: One goal and two assists in Tuesday’s 9-0 win over The O’Neal School.

Maggie Pierce, Cardinal Gibbons: Scored a goal and had two assists in a 6-0 win over Riverside.

Shay Skelton, Grace Christian Sanford: Three goals and three assists in Friday’s 9-0 win over Cresset Christian.

BOYS LACROSSE

Owen Caputo, Middle Creek: Had eight goals and six assists on the week.

Dylan Hammer and Jarod Karsteadt, Northwood: Had three goals each in a 19-0 win over Roxboro Community on Friday.

Kyle Muhs, Southeast Raleigh: Had 19 groundballs and four goals last week, which included the program’s first win since 2007.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Brooke Baker and RuthAnne Winston, Ravenscroft: Five goals each in a 17-3 win over Cary Academy on Tuesday.

Katie Fesperman, Carrboro: Five goals in a 13-10 win at Terry Sanford on Tuesday.

Ashley Fink and Megan Collins, Panther Creek: Fink had seven goals and Collins six in an 18-12 win over Green Hope on Thursday.

Alleigh Kempf and Shannon Wulff, Chapel Hill: Kempf had nine goals on the week; Wulff had four goals and five assists in Tuesday’s 20-2 win over Riverside.

Anna West, Durham Academy: Seven goals in a 14-13 win over Ravenscroft on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Jacob Bliss, Oxford Prep: Second in the Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference with 212 strokes for the TRAC-leading Griffins.

Bryson Boyette, Fike: Tied for the Wedgewood High School Shootout medalist honors with a 2-under 70.

James Carlin, Broughton: Tied for the Wedgewood High School Shootout medalist honors with a 2-under 70.

Brady Hooks, Clayton: Tied for the Wedgewood High School Shootout medalist honors with a 2-under 70. Helped the Comets win the five-team field.

Reed Wheless, Louisburg: Leads the Tar Roanoke Athletic Conference on the season with 206 strokes.

TRACK AND FIELD

Kylia Wright, Southeast Raleigh: Won the 200-meter dash at the Bojangles’ Relays in Columbia, S.C.

