Prep notebook: Green Hope leads N&O Cup after winter sports season

Green Hope has taken the N&O Cup lead from Cardinal Gibbons following the winter sports season.
The Falcons trailed the Crusaders 52-48 after the fall, but now have 98 points. Leesville Road is second with 89, Orange and Heritage are tied for third with 81 and Gibbons is fifth with 75. Defending champ Millbrook (73), Carrboro (59), Middle Creek (50), Cary (47) and North Raleigh Christian (47) round out the top 10.
Green Hope was No. 1 in boys soccer, No. 3 in volleyball, No. 5 in girls basketball, No. 6 in boys basketball and 17th in wrestling.
The N&O Cup is awarded to the school that totals the most points among the nine N&O area top 25 rankings – three for each athletics season.
Twenty-five points are given to first place, 24 to second and so on. And while The N&O does top-15 rankings for boys and girls lacrosse, they do not count towards the N&O Cup point total. Success in sports like tennis, cross country, swimming and track and field also do not factor.
Spring break tournaments
JCEI: The Johnston County Easter Invitational baseball championship will be Tuesday night, 7 p.m. at South Johnston. On Saturday, Cleveland’s Tyler Keenan won the home run derby. Cleveland played Kernersville’s Glenn High and South Johnston hosted Wake Forest in the semifinals late Monday night.
Wake County Baseball Invitational: The Wake County Baseball Invitational will conclude Tuesday night at either East Wake or Sanderson. Matchups will be determined by pool play. Bunn, Southeast Raleigh, Holly Springs and Knightdale were in one pool while Apex, East Wake, Sanderson and Fuquay-Varina were in the other.
Harnett Central Softball Spring Break Tournament: The Harnett Central Softball Spring Break Tournament will conclude Tuesday with consolation games at 11 a.m. and the championship at 1 p.m. Western Harnett, South Johnston and host Harnett Central are in one pool. Triton, Apex Friendship and Princeton are in the other.
Hilltop Invitational: The Hilltop Invitational is a round-robin baseball tournament held over three days – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – at East Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, Cedar Ridge, Orange and Jordan.
Some of the other teams playing include South Granville, Apex Friendship, Northern Durham, Cary, Wake County Home School, Person, Riverside, Western Harnett, Panther Creek and Athens Drive. A full schedule is available at nando.com/preps.
Bobby Murray Tournament: The Bobby Murray Tournament is an eight-team baseball tournament broken into two groups of four. After round-robin play on Thursday and Friday at either Millbrook or Heritage, the teams will be placed into one of our Saturday games at Millbrook with the championship game at 8 p.m.
Heritage, West Johnston, Middle Creek and Corinth Holders are in one pool while Millbrook, Southwest Guilford, Rolesville and Broughton are in the other. A full schedule is available at nando.com/preps.
Golden Leaf Invitational: The Golden Leaf Invitational is a round-robin baseball tournament held over three days – Saturday, Monday and next Tuesday – in Wilson at Fleming Stadium plus Fike and Hunt high schools.
C.B. Aycock, Cardinal Gibbons, Southern Wayne, Rosewood, North Johnston, Southern Nash, Faith Christian Rocky Mount, Oakwood, Nash Central, Raleigh Home School, Wilson Christian, Eastern Wayne, Rocky Mount, Northern Nash and Rocky Mount Academy are competing as well as the two host schools.
