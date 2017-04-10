Broughton baseball staying positive

Broughton baseball coach Jere Morton IV knew he was taking on a challenge after previously serving as an assistant coach for Middle Creek’s strong program, coaching at Wake Tech and coaching Broughton’s JV team the past three seasons.
But he was ready for the step up once the opportunity presented itself. Having been the JV coach, he wasn’t about to abandon the seniors in a full youth movement. He wanted them to finish enjoying their careers.
“We’ve been talking about the process,” Morton said. “We’re very young. We’re to do things to improve but at the same time I want the seniors to have an experience to remember. There are expectations at Broughton because they’ve been good in the past. That’s been tough, but the kids’ attitudes have been great.”
Jared Cross is one of four seniors on the roster that starts only three seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
Morton wasn’t afraid to turn to a senior in the bullpen with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of a March 28 win over Enloe when he brought in Cross. Cross got a two-out ground ball back to the mound to end the inning. Then he sat down Enloe 1-2-3 in the seventh to pick up the save.
It was Broughton’s first win of the year. The Capitals are now 2-10 (2-6 Cap-8 Conference) going into spring break.
“It was special to get a win and to be a part of it,” Cross said. “I’ve been working on my pitching. I was nervous with the bases loaded, but I felt like I was in a zone.”
Cross said the team doesn’t feel beaten down despite its record.
“There is a lot of positivity,” he said. “All of us back each other up and root for each other. We make a lot of noise in the dugout. We want this to be a year to remember.”
