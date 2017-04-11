Jordan girls lacrosse enjoying best season yet

Jordan’s girls lacrosse team has been the surprise of its conference. After winning just one game in the previous three seasons combined, the Falcons are 6-6 and have a shot to make the playoffs.
The magic number has been 11 – every time Jordan has scored at least 11 goals, it has won. The first three wins of the season came by 11-10, 11-9 and 11-10 scores.
Lindy Charles scored the game-winner in all three of those, including one with five seconds left against Cary and in double overtime against Sanderson.
“I was freaking out and looking at the clock – 30 seconds left,” said Charles after the Cary game, in which Jordan once trailed 7-3. “I saw that Victoria (Manson), my teammate, had the ball, but my girl was really tight on me and I wasn’t sure if I was going to get the pass. Finally she moved up, got on Vic, I was wide open, asked for the pass – caught it thankfully – turned around and sprinted at the goal. I saw four girls coming at me, so I shot it blindly and it went in amazingly.”
The Falcons are fifth in the nine-team Conference 5, which features girls lacrosse-playing schools from the PAC-6 4A, Big 8 3A, Mid-State 2A and three Sandhills-area schools, and have five games left this season to improve the school’s best season yet.
