Pinecrest softball younger than in seasons past

Pinecrest softball coach Jesse Register just wants his team to relax. The Patriots were five games into the season and nearly upset Lee County when he first got his wish. That pleased him, despite the 4-3 loss.
“We’ve got a young team, and I think this is the first game we relaxed and just played ball,” he said. “I like how we played this game. We’re going to get better.”
The Patriots are 7-7 on the year, having played a tough slate of opponents. Pinecrest has fallen twice to one-loss Lee County and once to one-loss Richmond County.
Pinecrest is also much younger than in years past. The Trojans went 17-5 last season and 12-8 the year before.
Jordan Blake is one of only four seniors for the Patriots, and she has been carrying the team on the mound and at the plate.
She is hitting .575 with five homers and five triples and is posts a 2.76 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 88 innings.
Senior Alyssa Drake, junior Hailey Sales (.525), sophomores Katelyn Chisholm and Elizabeth Woolard and freshman Hannah Spinali are among those that have to play a larger role.
