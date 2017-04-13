Garner boys lacrosse enjoying best season yet

Garner’s Aaron Roberts knew it was time to deliver when the Trojans’ boys lacrosse team was down late to Wake Forest on March 16.
“I just wanted to get through the game, I knew we could do it,” Roberts said. “I was glad I was able to get those opportunities to put it in the net.”
What he didn’t know was that he and teammate Bailey Benjamin’s late goals that spurred Garner to an 11-9 win was only the beginning. The Trojans (3-8, 3-4) are in the middle of their best season since picking up the sport and have gone 3-3 after an 0-5 start.
First-year coach Corey Lyons isn’t surprise that his seniors Roberts and Benjamin are producing when needed.
“Bailey and Aaron, they had confidence and went to the goal well,” Lyons said. “We’ve been struggling to get a win and the kids have been fighting every game. I think we finally put it together and got some goals off of transition.”
Garner owns wins over two of the conference’s newest programs in Wake Forest and Rolesville but also has an impressive 7-5 win over longtime program Enloe. In the Trojans’ only nonconference game, it nearly upset Panther Crek, losing 8-6.
Roberts is hoping to finish the year strong. Garner gets Wake Forest and Rolesville a second time and also plays Southeast Raleigh.
“We have some tough opponents in our conference and we’re a newer team,” Roberts said. “We just go to practice everyday with the mentality that we have to get better each day and execute on the field, and hopefully that drives us to win some more games.”
