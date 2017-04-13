Fuquay-Varina’s Kevin Catrine works his way into key role on baseball team

Kevin Catrine spent his freshman and sophomores year playing on Fuquay-Varina’s JV baseball team diligently working to someday earn on a spot on the varsity roster.
“I’ve wanted to be a part of the great Bengals tradition my whole life,” Catrine said. “Coach (Milton) Senter and coach Zach (Boraski) and other coaches have established a great program here.”
Catrine made the varsity as a junior, but what he didn’t know was by his senior year he’d be in the middle of a lineup featuring fourth-year varsity player Ryan Rizk and third-year varsity players Brycen Braswell and Kyle Jackson.
The senior centerfielder is batting second behind Braswell with a .426 average. Hitting behind him are No. 3 hitter Rizk and cleanup batter Jackson. Catrine runs the bases aggressively and is strong defensive player roaming center field.
Boraski thinks Catrine’s best days are ahead of him. His body is just now maturing as a 5-foot-9, 155-pounder.
“He’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” Boraski said. “He’s the first one here and last one to leave. He’s our quickest player out of the box, he has a great arm and he has a good feel for the game. He’s one of the best defensive outfielders we’ve had at Fuquay, and that’ saying a lot. He’s progressing with the bat. He has a great future.”
Boraski expects Catrine’s game to continue to develop with time, even if that means taking the junior college route.
“He has some junior college offers,” he said. “He has good grades, so we’re waiting to see what develops with a four-year school or if he takes the juco route.”
Catrine was only 5 feet, 7 inches and less that 145 pounds as a sophomore, but he never let that temper his motivation to grow into a varsity player.
“It’s very competitive here; that’s what makes it such a good program,” Catrine said. “I worked on my hitting in the cages every day and on the mental aspect. Staying positive is a big part of it. Once you make the varsity here you have to fight for a spot but also be a good teammate. It’s like a family here.”
Comments