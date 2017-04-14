Enloe baseball focusing on the fundamentals

Enloe baseball coach Billy Ray Rutledge says he wants to coach the Eagles out of the Cap-8 Conference cellar, but with the talent above them in the standings that may not be an easy task.
Although they have played five close games – losing to Broughton, Wake Forest, Knightdale twice and Wakefield – the Eagles (1-13, 0-8) have won only two games since the beginning of last season and both were over Southeast Raleigh. Over the last decade, the Eagles have not won more than six games in a season.
But Rutledge, in his third year as head coach, said he aims to change the culture.
“We just want kids who come out and work hard and play hard with a good attitude. The kids are buying in. We’re young – we’ve only got three seniors – and we’ve got some good young talent,” Rutledge said. “We haven’t had that many chances in the past couple of years, but if we keep working hard we’ll get there.”
Dante Thorbs leads the team, hitting .379 with 18 stolen bases.
Junior Jack Lowder picked up the team’s lone win on the mound.
“Most of us have been playing baseball for a lot of years. We know the fundamentals. We just have to work on our composure. We can’t make errors,” he said.
Shortstop Logan McCollum is staying positive.
“Coach (Rutledge) is a great fundamental teacher who’s always emphasizing keeping our heads in the game,” McCollum said. “We just have to keep working on those things and we can get more wins.”
