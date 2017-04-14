Green Hope softball playing more consistently

Consistency is the key for the Green Hope softball team.
At least that’s how pitcher Madison Clifford saw it following a tough loss for the Falcons, 3-2 in eight innings, to Southwest Wake Athletic Conference rival Apex on March 17.
“We had them off balance,” Clifford said. “We were hoping to switch it up with speed and some slower stuff. Defensively we were really solid. We just got unlucky and didn’t finish it off.”
Since then, Green Hope (9-3, 6-3) has found some of that consistency, reeling off six straight wins. The staff ERA is down to 2.43. It’s a welcome sight for the team – its only losses are to the teams above it in the standings: Apex, Panther Creek and first-place Holly Springs.
Kamron Phillips (.512), Savannah Harrison (.465) and Gail McColgan (.444) are leading the way with their bats as the team has raised its collective batting average by 30 points in the last three weeks.
“Definitely, for us we need to be more consistent hitting,” Clifford said. “Especially under pressure. We do well, and we’ve been hitting it well at times. But it’s like one game we do, one we don’t. And sometimes it’s one inning we do, the next we don’t. It’s just going to take more hard work and team effort.”
