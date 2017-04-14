Wakefield baseball seeing fruits of tough nonconference schedule

Wakefield’s second-year baseball coach Chris Keown said he tried to set his team up with a tough early nonconference schedule.
He’s seeing some positives in conference play. The Wolverines, 10-11 last season in Keown’s first year, are 5-9 overall, but all five wins are in Cap-8 Conference play – 5-3.
“We played one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the state, intentionally. I’m trying to challenge my guys,” Keown said. “We had faced college-level pitching in a couple of our earlier games.”
Keown said it’s a big challenge to get his Wolverines into the top half of the Cap-8, where they currently are.
“This may be the strongest conference in the state,” he said. “We can’t make five or six errors and win many games in this league. ... We just have to make plays behind those guys.”
Junior Caleb Keith said he can still get better.
“We just need to play as a team, work together and communicate better. Winning for the first time (after an 0-5 start) gave us a little confidence, but we have to keep improving,” he said.
Junior right fielder Lyon leads the team with a .314 batting average.
“I think we can rise to the occasion in other games,” Lyon said. “For me, I just have keep working on my hitting and my arm strength.”
