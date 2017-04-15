Middle Creek softball still battling tough

Following a 13-10 loss to Southwest Wake Athletic Conference rival Fuquay-Varina at home on March 21, Middle Creek softball coach Robbie Wray smiled after a couple of his players talked about the importance of gap hitting.
“They’ve said it all,” Wray said. “We talked a little bit about it beforehand, it might be a slugfest. It came down to who got the balls to fall in the gaps. They know. Next time it may be us that gets it to fall.”
The Mustangs (5-8, 4-5 SWAC) aren’t having as much success this season as in the five previous ones, but Middle Creek hasn’t shied away from playing its usual tough schedule.
“We’ve got a young but very talented group here,” Wray said. “I like what we have done early, we lost some close games that could have easily been wins.”
Coming up with clutch hits will be the key, senior Camryn Druga said.
“Sometimes we just don’t hit it in the gap, just at people,” she said.
Added freshman Shelby Cornett: “We talked a lot about it in practice. Pitch selection and discipline at the plate. And that is something we definitely need to work on. Waiting to see our pitch and when it gets there turning and driving and trying to stay on top of the ball. Driving it where it needs to be hit.”
Wray isn’t worried for his team, which is made up of three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.
“We’ve got a good little young crowd out there,” he said. “I like the way they fight and scratch. I’m proud of them. We’ve been hitting the ball and scoring some runs. We’re going to be OK.”
