Person baseball hoping for a breakthrough

The Person baseball team is hoping for a little better luck in the back half of PAC-6 Conference play. Still without a league win, the Rockets (5-9, 0-6) have seven losses by three runs or less.
“It’s been the story of our season so far – losing 3-2 and stuff,” coach Kyle Boyette said. “We try to put the kids in the right place to win the game; sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Seniors Cale Mizelle (1.22 ERA) and Will Walker (1.47 ERA) are the team’s leading pitchers and hitters. Mizelle is batting .439 with seven doubles and Walker .357 with four homers. Fellow senior Drew Clayton is third on the team, batting .343 with three home runs.
Boyette says the Rockets are on the cusp of still having a good season, and he hasn’t packed it in.
“We’re right there on the edge; we’re ready to break through, but we can’t seem to find that extra kick. But we’re going to work hard in practice and we’re going get better, and we’re going to find that extra play,” he said.
