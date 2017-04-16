Jordan softball keeping the faith

The Jordan softball team has been shut out in eight games, but coach Kristen Gillespie says she sees progress in every contest.
“We work a lot on hustle and seeing them hustle; they never give up even though we’ve been down a lot of runs,” she said. “Seeing improvement every game is just what I want to see and that’s what I ask, so I’m really proud of them. They stick with it even though we may get beat but I’m seeing progress.”
The Falcons (1-10, 1-5) have 12 freshmen on the 22-man roster, many of whom are starters. Freshman Sophie Charles is one of the team’s top hitters.
Gillespie says it buoys her to see something she said in practice played out on the field.
“We’ll play a game and I’ll say something in practice, and I’ll see it in the next game. So, hopefully from here on out we can build.”
