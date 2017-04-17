Prep notebook: Inaugural Chris Combs Classic to raise funds for ALS research

N.C. State will host the inaugural Chris Combs ALS Baseball Classic on Thursday. The high school baseball doubleheader, named after the former N.C. State and Broughton baseball star who was diagnosed with ALS in May 2016, will raise money for ALS research.
Sanderson and Leesville Road will play the first game at 5:30 p.m. at Doak Field, followed by Millbrook and Broughton at 8 p.m.
Student tickets for the games are $5 and all others are $10. All proceeds will go to the ALS Association of North Carolina. Combs will address the crowd between games. Teams have also been asked to participate in the ALS Walk on Saturday in downtown Raleigh.
More information can be found at teamchriscombs.org.
Powerade coaches: This summer’s Powerade State Games have announced who will be the soccer and baseball coaches. The Powerade State Games are all-star events for rising seniors, juniors and sophomores.
This year’s soccer games will be at UNC Greensboro on June 24-25. Durham School of the Arts soccer coach Amy Green will lead the girls’ North team. Green Hope soccer coach David Corsbie will lead the boys’ Central team and C.B. Aycock coach Cory Worrell will lead the boys’ Northeast team.
The baseball games will also be at UNC Greensboro June 14-18. Fike’s Buck Edmundson, Oakwood School’s Axel Smith and Faith Christian Rocky Mount’s Greg Clifton are three of Region 1’s four coaches. Region 3 will be led by Leesville Road’s Guy Civitello, J.F. Webb’s Mike Carroll, Corinth Holders’ Adam Weaver and Voyager Academy’s Pete Shankle.
NCHSAA Heart of a Champion: The N.C. High School Athletic Association recently honored 19 student-athletes for their outstanding sportsmanship as Heart of a Champion award winners.
Jordan’s Nyliah Anderson and Wilson Hoyle and Corinth Holders’ Samara Gibson were the two local winners.
