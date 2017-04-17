High School Sports

April 17, 2017 6:40 PM

J.F. Webb boys lacrosse working to develop skills

By Terell Wilkins

Correspondent

J.F. Webb has an established boys lacrosse program, but lately it has struggled to see sustained success due to a limited number of experienced players.

As a rural Granville County school with an enrollment that has dipped under 1,000 students in recent years, there just are not that many seasoned candidates for a lacrosse team.

As a result, a lot of the members of the Warriors team are new to the game.

“We can improve on just about everything,” said J.F. Webb head coach David Farabee. “We have a lot of young players and we have a lot of players who have never played lacrosse before so you can look at our kids and see that they are very underdeveloped in a lot of work such as stick skills.”

Playing and gaining those in-game experiences is the best way for an inexperienced team to become better and the Warriors (2-8, 1-4) are on that track.

“There is always a lot to work on but the effort was there,” said Farabee after a loss to Voyager Academy on March 22. “We can always improve and we only have up to go.”

