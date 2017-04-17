Broughton boys golf wraps up Cap-8 championship

Broughton has had no trouble dominating Cap-8 Conference golf all year long, and the Caps ended their regular season on that familiar high note.

Led by a 34 from freshman Peter Fountain, Broughton shot a 145 to beat second-place Heritage by 15 strokes at Wildwood Green on Monday and complete the feat of winning all eight conference matches this season.

Junior Patrick Carlin and senior Jimbo Stanley each shot 36 for the Caps, while Biggs Hawley and Cannon Jones each recorded a 39.

“I think our top 12 players could defeat just about anybody in the state,” Broughton coach Anderson Marlowe said after the Caps’ ninth league title in 10 seasons. “They’re deep and good and always knocking each other out. I’m just really proud of what they’ve accomplished so far this season.”

Chris Craddock and Sam Callahan were each at 38 for Heritage, which shot the 160 to finish in a comfortable runner-up spot. Enloe, led by a 38 from Justin Miller, was third at 167. Leesville Road got a 38 from David Schoening and finished fourth at 168.

“I thought we were good today,” Heritage coach David Sykes said. “We were a little under our average. We’ve got a good conference, and we have to play Broughton every week. They’re always contenders for the state championship and they’ve got guys who are going to be college golfers. But we’ve got a pretty good group of high school golfers.”

Wake Forest finished fifth at 174, followed by Wakefield at 182, Millbrook at 188 and host Sanderson at 192.

The third-place finish from Enloe left the Eagles fourth in the season standings behind Broughton, Leesville and Heritage and gave them a rare berth in the 4A Mideast Regional on May 1 in Clayton.

“That was about as good as I could ask for,” said Enloe coach Arron Strickland, himself an alumnus of the school. “Things just went right for our guys, but they worked hard and they deserve this. I don’t remember Enloe ever going to the regional in golf.”

Leesville coach Chip Stone said he was just happy the Pride team got through a rough day unscathed.

“This was probably our worst round,” Stone said with a laugh. “I don’t know what went on over spring break. But I think we can get it straightened out and bounce back. Broughton is just too good. Their number two team would beat our first team. They’re just really strong.”

Besides the top four teams, four other individuals – Wake Forest’s Matt McDowell and Landon Warrick as well as Millbrook’s Fredrik Olebratt and Landon Warrick – qualified for the regional tournament.