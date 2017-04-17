High School Sports

April 17, 2017 11:18 PM

Apex shuts out Apex Friendship girls soccer

By Cale Colosimo

Correspondent

APEX

For the second time this season, the Apex girls soccer team defeated their crosstown rivals from Apex Friendship, 3-0.

With the win, the Cougars (5-4-2, 5-3-2 Southwest Wake 4A) tied their season-long winning streak of two games. Emma Totten’s goal at the 37-minute mark of the first half proved to be the game-winner.

The Patriots’ (0-12-1, 0-11) struggles continue as they’ve now lost seven straight, and have been shut out in six of them, 10 times overall, and worked a scoreless tie versus Topsail back on March 11.

The Cougars outshot Friendship 16-4.

Apex also had goals from Melissa Fernandez and Alexis Huntington. Mackenzie Roach and Kendall Augsburg each tallied assists.

The Cougars and Patriots have played each other twice this season and last season, Apex Friendship’s first year of soccer. Apex has won all four meetings.

