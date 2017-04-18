Panther Creek girls soccer rolls Athens Drive 5-1

The Athens Drive Jaguars visited the Panther Creek Catamounts in a Southwest Wake Athletic Conference girls soccer match on April 17, 2017.
Lindsey Haney (12) of Panther Creek moves the ball through the defense from Andrea Strohm (13) and Stephanie Bartlett (5) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Lindsey Haney (12) of Panther Creek looks for a shot on goal against Robin Gallagher (24) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Kathryn Huggins (15) of Athens Drive wins control of the ball against Abby Hugo, left, of Panther Creek. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Paige D'Agostin, third from right, of Panther Creek celebrates along her teammates after scoring a goal for the Catamounts. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meredith Hamby (7) of Panther Creek takes a shot on goal against Shaelyn Raleigh (11) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Abby Hugo (22) of Panther Creek scores a goal against Mary Grace Bunch (0) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Robin Gallagher (24) of Athens Drive wins a header against Lindsey Haney (12) of Panther Creek. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Bethel Belayneh (18) of Athens Drive passes the ball against Natalie Morris (14) of Panther Creek. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meryssa Wacholder, right, head coach of Athens Drive instructs her team during the break. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Greg Potter, center, head coach of Panther Creek instructs his team during the break. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Panther Creek goalkeeper, Katherine Hammond, center, catches a cross ball inside the box. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Robin Gallagher (24) of Athens Drive moves the ball against the pursuit from Meredith Hamby (7) of Panther Creek. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Lindsey Haney (12) of Panther Creek fights over a header against Aleese McKinnon, left and Jamie Ward (17) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Abby Hugo (22) of Panther Creek is congratulated by her teammates after scoring the first goal for the Catamounts. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Emily Cardoso (18) of Panther Creek looks for a pass against Naomi Bouedo (10) and Shayna McKinnon (16) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meredith Hamby, left, of Panther Creek dribbles against Andrea Strohm (13) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meredith Hamby (7) of Panther Creek is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal for the Catamounts. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Robin Gallagher, second from left, of Athens Drive is congratulated by her teammates, Kayla Cooper, left, Katy Schmidt (12) and Bethel Belayneh (18) after scoring a goal for the Jaguars. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Emily Cardoso (18) of Panther Creek vies for the ball against Shayna McKinnon (16) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meredith Hamby, center, of Panther Creek is congratulated by her teammate Abby Hugo (22) after scoring a goal against Athens Drive's goal keeper, Mary Grace Bunch (0). The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meredith Hamby (7) of Panther Creek scores with a header against Robin Gallagher (24), Mary Grace Bunch (0) and Kayla Cooper (2) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
Meredith Hamby (7) of Panther Creek moves the ball against Stephanie Bartlett (5) and Shaelyn Raleigh (11) of Athens Drive. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Athens Drive Jaguars in a girls soccer game that took place in Cary, N.C. on Monday, April 17 2017. Panther Creek won 5-1.
