High School Sports

April 18, 2017 10:52 AM

Panther Creek girls soccer rolls Athens Drive 5-1

From staff reports

The Panther Creek girls soccer team rolled by visiting Athens Drive 5-1 on Monday in a Southwest Wake Athletic Conference match.

Paige D'Agostin, Abby Hugo and Meredith Hamby were among the goal scorers for Panther Creek (9-3, 8-3). Robin Gallagher had the only tally for Athens Drive (4-8-2, 3-7-1).

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook

Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook 1:39

Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook
Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record 0:40

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record
Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run 0:40

Mia Davidson hits 43rd career home run

View More Video

Sports Videos