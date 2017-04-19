Panther Creek boys lacrosse picks up crucial win against Holly Springs

Panther Creek lacrosse picked up a victory crucial to its postseason pursuit Tuesday night, downing Holly Springs 9-4.
“This was by far our best game of the season. We’ve either played a good first half and not a good second one or vice versa and this one we played every single really hard,” Panther Creek coach Steve Haine said.
The Catamounts finished the game on a 7-0 run after falling behind 4-2 early in the third quarter due to goals from Nate Garland and Cameron Roberts. Matt Calleri and Justin Boone also scored for the Golden Hawks.
Cam Sechler led Panther Creek with four goals, including the first two goals that jumpstarted the run.
Sechler also scored the game’s first goal, snapping Holly Springs’ unanswered 21-goal run it had created in the two teams’ last meeting – a 21-0 Panther Creek loss.
“If we really motivate each other and we get that first goal then everyone is like ‘Lets drive and let’s get it,’” Nick DeFrancesco said. “We said if we want people to recognize Panther Creek lacrosse, we needed to go for it and give it our all. That’s a mentality we’ve been having.”
Chris Artman, Jonathan James, Andrew Burch and Michael Moriarty also scored for the Catamounts.
Panther Creek’s DeFrancesco notched 20 saves.
