Holly Springs holds off Fuquay-Varina softball

Holly Springs’ unbeaten record in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference was put to the test Tuesday night. It’s not the first time this season the Golden Hawks have made it interesting late in a game, but it is the most recent example of how coach Emily Pierce’s team has been battling back.
Holly Springs won 11-10 at Fuquay-Varina after trailing by as much as 9-2 after the Bengals (6-7, 5-5) posted six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Golden Hawks (10-2, 7-0) scored four in the top of the fifth and five in the top of the sixth to get the one-run victory. The biggest hit in the rally was Shelbie Summerlin’s three-RBI double to tie the score at 10-all.
“Honestly – and unfortunately – we have become really good at coming back. I have tried to coach them to get the lead early but I can’t knock them down for when they do get down, finding the heart and finding the strength to battle back,” Pierce said. “I’m very proud of them to finding their voices, finding their bats, late in the game.”
The Hawks have Apex, Middle Creek (twice), Green Hope, Panther Creek and others remaining on a busy conference schedule.
For Fuquay coach Deb Clarke, there were some positives for her young team, which only has one senior.
“When you score 10 runs or you’re up 9-2, you’re doing enough to win the game,” Clarke said. “We just didn’t get it done, which is upsetting because we feel like we have a team that can beat that team since we’ve had them 5-1 the first time (Holly Springs won 8-6) and now 9-2 and we’re looking at the same result. ... If we have more games like this, we’ll win.”
