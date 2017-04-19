High School Sports

April 19, 2017 1:37 PM

Voyager Academy having good debut in boys lacrosse

This is Voyager Academy’s first season with a boys lacrosse program and the Vikings have done well for a 1A newcomer. After spending last year as a club team, this year’s group is 3-8 overall, 2-4 in Conference 6, which is a mashup of Big 8 3A teams, Carrboro, Voyager and Roxboro Community.

“We’ve had some losses that have been difficult to handle but they handle themselves really well, play really well and always keep their composure,” Voyager head coach Kevin Lilley said.

Though this is their first year with a team, Voyager Academy is not short on experience. A team comprised mostly of upperclassmen, the Vikings are equipped with the pieces to become a good team quickly.

One area the team shows poential in is its defense, where the Vikings have shut down J.F. Webb in a 14-2 win (the second meeting was a 14-13 win) and Roxboro Community in a 14-3 victory.

“The credit for this win goes to Adam Ghanayem and Jay Brewer and the way they led the defense against a team with some potent weapons,” said Lilley.

