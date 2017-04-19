Clayton baseball turned season around on Tuthill’s big at-bat

The Clayton baseball team got off to a relatively slow start this year, struggling at times in the field and at the plate.
Through it all, left-handed junior Tyler Tuthill has been very solid on the mound, at the plate, and playing first base. And now the Comets (12-6, 7-2) have turned it around in coach Stacey Houser’s final year.
“Tyler’s our number one pitcher and has been hitting really well,” Houser said. “A really great guy.”
Tuthill, hitting as high as .460 at one point, hit a two-run homer that tied the game against Harnett Central in a crucial March 24 win. The line drive shot turned that game around and seems to have also turned around the Comets’ season.
Clayton has won six of the last eight following that game, and Houser’s team is in position to try and win a conference title for his final year.
“Once we get our bats going, we start making plays, our whole game gets better,” said Tuthill, who is committed to Appalachian State as a pitcher but added: “They tell me if I continue to hit I’ll get an opportunity there too.”
