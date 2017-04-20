Northern Vance sweeps baseball season series with Southern Vance

Qwadre Hanks (15) of Northern Vance throws a pitch for the Vikings. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Austin Murphy (23) of Northern Vance hits a ball in front of Logan Waite, right, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Matthew Perkins (5) of Southern Vance throws a pitch for the Raiders. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Cody Stainback (2) of Northern Vance celebrates along his teammate Chris Stainback (20) of Northern Vance after scoring for the Vikings. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy (23) of Northern Vance is congratulated by his teammates after scoring for the Vikings. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Noah Terry (18) of Southern Vance hits the ball in front of Chris Stainback, right, of Northern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Noah Terry (18) of Southern Vance runs to the first base after hitting the ball in front of Chris Stainback, right, of Northern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Ryan Bullock, left, of Northern Vance slides for a return to the first base against Andrew Brame (3) of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Ryan Bullock (1) of Northern Vance hits the ball in front of Clay Faulkner, right, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Ryan Bullock, left, of Northern Vance is tagged out by Tyler Patrick, right, of Southern Vance while sliding to the second base. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy (23) of Northern Vance covers the first base against a return slide from Matthew Perkins (5) of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy (23) of Northern Vance hits the ball in front of Clay Faulkner, right, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Payne Watson (7) of Northern Vance hits the ball in front of Clay Faulkner, right, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy (23) of Northern Vance catches the ball at the first base against a return slide from Malik Branch, left, of Southern Vance . The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Malik Branch (4) of Southern Vance reaches the second base against Ryan Stainback, left, and Payne Watson, right, of Northern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Benji Nelson, third from right, head coach of Northern Vance instructs his team during a break. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Noah Terry (18) of Southern Vance catches the ball in the outfield. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Weston Pearson, second from left, head coach of of Southern Vance watches his team from the dugout. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Jared Bennett (11) of Northern Vance steps on to the home plate against Clay Faulkner, left, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy, right, of Northern Vance reaches the third base against Davonta Bumpers, left, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy (23) of Northern Vance is congratulated by his teammate Ryan Stainback (6) after scoring for the Vikings. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
Austin Murphy, right, of Northern Vance slides to the third base against Davonta Bumpers, left, of Southern Vance. The Northern Vance Vikings played the Southern Vance Raiders in a baseball game that took place in Henderson, N.C. on Wednesday, April 19 2017. Northern Vance won 13-3.
