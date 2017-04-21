Overhills girls soccer downs Lee County

Overhills' Anastasia Burroughs (9) scores on an assist from Haleigh Stackpole (13) during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Overhills' Anastasia Burroughs (left) is congratulated by teammate Haleigh Stackpole after Burroughs scored on an assist from Stackpole during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Overhills' Georgia Migos (8) is met by teammate Haleigh Stackpole after scoring during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Lee County's Hannah Denson brings the ball up the field during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Overhills' Haleigh Stackpole races down the sideline on her way to scoring during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Lee County's My Dang (left) and Overhills' Haleigh Stackpole battle for possession during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Lee County's Lexis Goldberg scores on a penalty kick during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Overhills' Katlynn Bradford (18) steps in to block a pass from Lee County's Lexis Goldberg as Sidney Dyer (11) pursues during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Overhills goalkeeper Emily Elrite scoops up a ball to halt an attack during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Overhills' November Seizert delivers a free kick during the Lee County at Overhills girls' soccer game in Spring Lake, N.C. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
John Lucas
newsobserver.com
Comments