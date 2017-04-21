High School Sports

April 21, 2017 12:05 AM

Overhills girls soccer downs Lee County

From staff reports

The Overhills Jaguars defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets in a nonconference girls soccer game on Thursday night, 5-1.

Among the goal-scorers for the Jaguars (10-3) were Anastasia Burroughs, Haleigh Stackpole and Georgia Migos. Stackpole assisted Burroughs’ goal. The only goal for the Yellow Jackets (6-7) came on a penalty kick by Lexis Goldberg.

