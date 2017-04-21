Cary Academy hands Durham Academy girls soccer 1st loss of season

One goal was all it took for Cary Academy to take down its Triangle Independent Schools Athletic Conference rival and even up the season series.

In the 29th minute, Duke recruit Remi Swartz was able to poke in a ball past Durham Academy goalkeeper Lana Kalfas, who suffered an injury as Swartz’s knee made incidental contact with her jaw.

“It was a long ball and (Jess McCoppin) flicked it over the center back and I saw the window and ran through it,” Swartz said, “I tucked it by her and I couldn’t see the goal but fortunately it went in. ... I hope Kalfas is OK.”

The injury rattled Durham Academy players.

“She certainly is severely concussed and (possibly has a) fractured jaw. It was scary, she was seizing and having a seizure and the kids saw that and it was kind of scary,” Durham Academy coach Susan Ellis said. “For the kids to see that and come back and rally at the end – at the end we were getting shots – I’m proud of them. It was a very, very adverse situation and we tried to fight through.”

Durham Academy did dominate possession in the second half, but its inability to get more than one shot on goal proved costly as the stout Cary Academy back line forced them to settle for long-range shots.

“We have some really good players on the back line … so we needed to build the wall and we did well,” Cary Academy coach Jeff Costa said. “The girls had this circled as soon as (Durham Academy) beat us the first time.”