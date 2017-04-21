Saint Mary’s girls lacrosse pulls away from Cary Academy

A day after its six-match winning streak was snapped, the Saint Mary’s girls lacrosse team was ready to start a new streak.

Mary Kate Mahoney scored all four of her goals in a six-goal spurt to open the second half as the Saints broke open a close match en route to a 13-3 victory over visiting Cary Academy on Friday.

Hope Voelkel and Maddison Wooten added two goals apiece for Saint Mary’s (8-2), which was coming off a 15-6 loss to Ravenscroft on Thursday.

“In the first half we were a little bit clumpy,” said Saint Mary’s coach Meredith Primm, whose squad led 4-2 at halftime. “It created a lot of traffic in the middle and it’s tough to get goals through traffic, we asked them to spread out and the goals opened up.”

The main beneficiary of Saint Mary’s adjustment was Mahoney. She scored four straight goals to open the second half, doing a nice job on a couple of those goals of making a cut into open space in front of the Cary Academy net. Her fourth goal, with 20 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, gave Saint Mary’s an 8-2 advantage.

“I can’t say I’ve had a run like that before,” Mahoney said with a smile. “But it’s something I’m working on for the rest of the season.”

Grace Goetz had a pair of goals to lead CA (2-8). The Chargers never led but managed to keep things close in the early going with some solid defense but were unable to produce enough offensive pressure throughout.