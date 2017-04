The West Johnston Wildcats kept their baseball playoff hopes alive by downing visiting Clayton 6-1.

West Johnston (10-9, 5-5) evened the weeklong season series with Clayton (12-7, 7-3), and also knocked the Comets out of a tie with Rolesville for first in the league.

Clayton will play its series with Rolesville next week and wrap up with Southeast Raleigh.

West Johnston has Garner and Knightdale over the next two weeks.