Southern Lee baseball evens season series with rival Lee County

The Southern Lee Cavaliers baseball team evened the season series with archrival Lee County with a 5-1 win on Friday night. Lee County had won Tuesday’s opener between the two teams 7-2.

Junior Hayden Cross went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Noah Terhune and Thomas Harrington drove in the other two Cavaliers’ other two runs.

Southern Lee (16-5, 6-3 Cape Fear Valley 3A) can’t force a share for the Cape Fear Valley Conference title with Fayetteville Terry Sanford. The Bulldogs are already done with their conference games and have ended with a 10-2 mark. But Southern Lee’s series with Union Pines to end the CFVC regular season will decide who finishes second.

The CFVC is one of few conferences that still does a conference tournament in the final week before the NCHSAA playoffs begin.

Lee County (12-9, 4-5) has games against Westover (twice) and Gray’s Creek to finish out its schedule. Depending on how the Southern Lee-Union Pines series goes, the Yellow Jackets can finish as high as tied for third in the league.